IPOB dismisses rumour of planned attack on Northerners, others in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports on the planned attack of Northerners and non-Biafrans living in the South-East.

The group had been accused of masterminding the series of attacks on public institutions and individuals in the region.

The IPOB’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, who stated this in a statement on Thursday, claimed the news of the planned attack came from the Nigerian Army.

He, however, accused the army of plotting to unleash mayhem in the South-East and heap the blame on the IPOB.

The statement read: “Based on the internal memo from the Nigeria military intercepted by IPOB intelligence unit, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate for the umpteenth time and assure all non-Biafrans resident in Biafraland and the general public that IPOB has no plans whatsoever to attack Northerners or any other non-indigenes living in the Biafran territory.

“As a matter of fact, Biafrans are the only race that will defend or take the side of a visitor or sojourner in our land against his own brother/sister because our culture and the land of Biafra forbid injustice.

“The IPOB leadership call on all residents in Biafraland both Biafrans and non Biafrans to ignore this deliberate falsehood from a terrorist infested and discredited Nigerian Army Headquarters and unequivocally assure them of their safety and enjoin them to go about their businesses anywhere in Biafraland without fear of molestation.

“The only people that are not and will not be welcomed in Biafraland are Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen who are destroying our farmlands with their unclean cows, molesting and raping our mothers, sisters and wives farming in our bushes and forests and murdering our people doing their legitimate farm work.”

