IPOB disowns former Radio Biafra Director, Simon Ekpa
The Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has renounced the former Radio Biafra Director and self-acclaimed die-hard disciple of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, over claims of pursuing interest that are at variance with the aspirations of the group.
IPOB, in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said Ekpa was neither a registered member of the separatist group both in Nigeria and his base in Finland as Kanu only accepted him following his zeal in pursuing the Biafran cause but with their leader out of circulation, Ekpa’s motives are beginning to manifest, hence the need to make the groups’ position known.
READ ALSO: IPOB names Finland-based Simon Ekpa new Director of Radio Biafra to replace Kanu
In the statement signed by the National Coordinator of IPOB in Finland, Anthony Obasi, the National Secretary, Chika Madu, and the National Financial Secretary, Nwada Victoria, Ekpa was an impostor and does not have the mandate of IPOB or Kanu to act on behalf of the group, warning that anyone dealing with him would face the consequences of such action.
“This is to inform IPOB members worldwide over the raging issue as to whether Mazi Simon Ekpa is a registered member of IPOB Finland or not, where he is resident.
“We, the IPOB Finland family, under the command and leadership of Oyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to make it categorically clear to whom it may concern, that Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB Finland.
“He has never been a part of us before now, and till date, he is not a registered IPOB member according to our records,” the statement said.
