IPOB disowns Simon Ekpa, accuses him of using group to defraud people

Proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has once again disowned Simon Ekpa. the self-styled disciple of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, warning him to steer clear of the group in his own interest.

The group further urged the Finland-based former Director-General of Radio Biafra to stop using the group and its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in the name of raising funds for the group.

In a statement issued on Sunday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group reiterated that Ekpa is no longer a member of the group after he was removed for pursuing goals that were inimical to that of the Biafran struggle.

IPOB also said Ekpa and some members loyal to him could not abide by the group’s rules and at such, formed his own group which is in no way related to IPOB

“We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi KANU, wish to disassociate our noble movement from the ignoble and criminal activities of Simon Ekpa and his autopilot group ” the statement reads.

Continuing, it added:

“IPOB has been existing long before Simon Ekpa and autopilot group came on board. Simon Ekpa and his group are neither part of IPOB worldwide family, neither do they subscribe to our operational methodology and people should therefore stop associating them with the revered IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Henceforth, they and the general public are put on notice to desist from using the name of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, ESN and IPOB, to defraud the unsuspecting public or for any of their activities.

“Ekpa and his group should stop their attempt to ridicule and debase the institutions our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu sacrificed all to establish.

“We want to place it on record that Simon Ekpa is not, and has never been a member of IPOB. Since he does not want to abide by the ideals of IPOB, he should form his own group and pursue Biafra freedom the way he is convinced and stop attaching himself to the cherished name of IPOB.

“Simon Ekpa should know that the politicians sponsoring him and his group to demonise IPOB, ESN and Nnamdi Kanu will soon abandon him and his sinister activities.

“We want his family, friends and associates who know him to advise him to leave IPOB out of his activities. Simon Ekpa, autopilot and Umuada highways in America, should stop their attempts to tarnish the hallowed name of IPOB and its security arm, the ESN, established by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to liberate our people from the bondage of Fulani terrorists nation called Nigeria.

“We are confronted with very serious existential threat and can not, for any reason, turn this noble cause of freedom and liberty of the Indigenous People of Biafra into a circus. Please, the public and the mainstream media should be properly guided.

“These self-acclaimed autopilots without aeroplanes should desist from creating the impression that they are part of this noble family led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because they are not.

“We are calling on European Union and the world to take note of anyone trying to use the name of IPOB to instigate crisis in our land

“People should be properly guided and not allow themselves to be scammed. A word is enough for the wise.”

