IPOB dissident, Simon Ekpa, calls for sit-at-home in Lagos

Simon Ekpa, a leader of a faction within the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, on Tuesday, called for a sit-at-home protest in Lagos State in an effort to harm the city’s economy.

Although promising to scuttle the election, the divisive Ekpa was unable to implement the sit-at-home strategy during the presidential and state elections.

He said in a series of tweets on his social media handle that Igbo traders in Lagos had been singled out and that it was time to demonstrate their value to the city’s economy.

In his divisive fashion, he wrote, “I have just watched another Igbo Biafra market in Lagos being burnt down in Balogun, Lagos today. I am very sad. Since after the election, Igbo Biafrans in Lagos and their businesses has (sic) been attacked and like I have said earlier, we can’t sit back and watch.

“As Biafrans in Lagos will be getting ready to return home with their businesses. To this end, we will activate sit at home for all Biafrans in Lagos.

“This sit at home is targeted at crippling the economy of the Lagos state government, who’s body language has suggested to be directly responsible for the attack against Igbos.

“I therefore call on all Igbo market leaders in Lagos that we are ready to provide securities for all Igbo markets in Lagos pending when the businesses will be moved to Eastern region.

“We will fortify all your market against attackers. The underground work will start immediately,” Simon Ekpa added.

He then explained why people should understand the action. “It is very important that you know the impact of Igbos sit at home in Lagos. The damage to Lagos state revenue will be immense.

“We will cut the economy of Lagos in response to the attack against Ndigbo which the state government is directly sponsoring and we will still maintain our income,” Simon Ekpa claimed.

