IPOB does not speak for Igbos, Ohanaeze reacts to beef ban

Apex Igbo cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, says the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has no mandate to speak for the people of the South-East region following a pronouncement by the group that it has banned the consumption of ‘Fulani beef ‘

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, who was a guest on a political programme on Arise TV on Friday evening, said though IPOB’s anger was based on the injustice against Igbos over the years, that still does not give them the “mandate to speak for the entire people of the South-East.”

Obiozor, while reacting to angry and ‘inciting’ responses credited to some Northern groups over the IPOB ban, cautioned both sides to be cautious in their comments so as not to throw the country into another chaotic situation as what was witnessed during the civil war.

“Take it from me and it is the right statement: IPOB doesn’t speak for Igbo and that is the truth,” the Ohanaeze President-General said..

“To be very candid with you, the IPOB anger is an accumulated anger based on perceived or real injustice against Ndigbo for so long.

“We understand their anger and the anger of many youths across the country.

“However, the truth of the matter is that they are not mandated to speak for Ndigbo.”

Obiozor also had words for Northern groups, saying their responses to the IPOB threats were inciting comments.

Read also: ‘Kanu must defend himself for abusing Nigerian govt abroad,’ Buhari rules out freedom for IPOB leader

“The Northern groups that are making the statements are unfortunate because we don’t respond when their youths in their youthful exuberance make certain comments like they did before that all Igbo must leave the North,” he said.

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, had on Monday, placed an indefinite ban on the consumption of what it tagged beef from ‘Fulani cattle’ in the South-East.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said ban would take effect from April 1.

But in response to the IPOB threat, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in a statement issued by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, called for a total boycott of all businesses operated by Igbos in the Northern part of the country effective from April.

In the statement the CNG also warned Northerners against providing any form of support to any political party or movement from the South-East.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now