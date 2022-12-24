IPOB: Ekpa dares Soludo on plan to end sit-at-home order

Self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has slammed Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, over his vow to end sit-at-home order in his state.

Soludo while speaking at the 2022 Public Servants Day held in Awka on Wednesday had described Ekpa as a “mad man staying in Finland and dishing out orders for a sit-at-home” in the South-East.

The Governor said: “A few days ago, one mad man living in Finland said he was declaring sit-at-home, it was only in Anambra that it was not observed. By the time you return next year, we shall stop sit-at-home.

“We must get back to work, working five days in a week, we must take back Anambra from the criminals, we can not build a prosperous Anambra when we work four days, when our children go to school four days, that is a 20 per cent loss in productivity.

Ekpa who reacted to the development on Friday described Soludo’s threat as inconsequential.

The controversial Finland-based Nigerian dared the governor, adding that the Biafra movement was bigger than anybody, including all the governors in the region.

Ekpa also branded as inconsequentiL the suit filed against him by Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

“The Biafra movement is bigger than Soludo and all the governors of the South-East region. Soludo cannot stop sit-at-home. The Biafra movement is bigger than any sit-at-home.

“This movement will destroy Nigeria beyond recognition. After the 25th of February 2023, these few confused bunches of ignorant Biafrans will all troop in to support the Biafra exit for the remaining weeks and months of the year 2023. Thirty-three days to go!”

Ekpa had declared no elections in the southeast following the completion of five-day sit-at-home ordered by him.

