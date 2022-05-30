IPOB ex-dep leader, Uche Mefor, mocks Kanu’s family over ultimatum issued to Simon Ekpa

The estranged Deputy Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Uche Mefor, has mocked the family of incarcerated leader of the separatist group, Nnamdi Kanu, over their recent denouncement and ultimatum issued to former Radio Biafra Director General and self acclaimed Kanu disciple, Simon Ekpa.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Sunday that Kanu’s family, in a letter through its attorney, Magnus Jonsson, issued a 14-day ultimatum to Finland-based Ekpa, warning him to desist from using the name and image of the Biafran leader in his broadcasts or fundraisers for his personal financial gains.

In the letter dated May 17, 2022, the family threatened to commence legal action against Ekpa if he failed to comply with the demands of the letter and to desist from making defamatory comments against members of the family.

But while reacting to the friction between Kanu‘s family members and Ekpa, Mefor described the threat as meaningless, insisting that there is no difference between Kanu and Ekpa as they are one and the same.

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, Metu said the situation was laughable at best as Ekpa was only following in the footsteps of the IPOB leader.

“This is interesting and laughable as well. I maintain that there is a way nature responds to those who treacherously conduct themselves towards her, for what goes up must come down, and karma knows no bounds in her retribution.

“Your labouring so hard to dissociate yourselves from Ekpa remains an afterthought.

“Kanu endorsed Ekpa to do the hatchet job for him including blackmailing and defaming people’s character.

“Whatever Kanu accuses anybody is what he does, and in most cases, his accusations are false.

“If you sow treachery, you reap treachery, if you blackmail, you reap blackmail, if you sow anarchy, you reap anarchy. In fact, it is perfectly in consonance with the saying that “whatever you sow, you reap”.

“Ekpa is a member of IPONK-IPOB. They are the same,” Mefor wrote.

