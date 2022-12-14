IPOB factions in cold war as Kanu’s lawyer sues Simon Ekpa over alleged false declaration

The recent chaos in the South-East region caused by the antics of hoodlums who attacked some facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has led to a cold war between the two factions of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This led to the institution of a lawsuit by Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq, lead lawyer for the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who filed a lawsuit against Kanu’s Finland-based self-proclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa, at the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja Judicial Division.

Defendants in the suit marked CU/7 88/2022 include Simon Ekpa who hails from Umuezeaka Mgbo in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State; Anibueze Juliet from Ebonyi State; Obinna Victor Uzoaganaobi from Imo State; Chukwemeka Livingstone from Abia State and Raphael Chiamaka Ajaere from Imo State.

Part of the Writ of Summons states, “You are hereby commanded that within thirty (30) days after the service of this Writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in an action at the suit of Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq., and take notice that in default, the Claimant may proceed, and judgment may be given in your absence.

“Take further notice that parties shall maintain status quo,” adding that “The Writ is to be served within three calendar months from the date of issuance, or if renewed, within three calendar months from the last renewal, including the day of such date, and not afterwards.

“The Defendants may enter appearance personally or by legal practitioner either by handing in the appropriate forms, duly completed at the registry of the High Court of the Judicial Division in which the action is brought or by registered post to the registry.”

In his statement after the suit was filed, Ejiofor said, “I may not release further details here so that it will not prejudice the robust legal actions already lined up for him and his cohorts. It shall be coming in piecemeal. This is the first batch.

“I also want to assure Simon Ekpa and his cohorts affected by this compelling legal action, that no matter the country you people believe to be presently hiding under its sovereign protection, the full arms of the law shall certainly catch up with you all, in the legal onslaught already commenced. This is just one in the long line of compelling civil and criminal litigations coming your way.

“The hour has come, and I wish to reiterate that you Simon Ekpa cannot escape from the long arms of the law.”

