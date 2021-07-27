IPOB fears DSS may have killed Nnamdi Kanu

Proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over the state of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, after the Department of State Services (DSS) failed to produce him in court for the resumption of his trial on Monday.

In a message by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, the group allege that Kanu may have been killed while in the DSS custody.

Powerful hinged the group’s fear on the failure of the secret police to produce the Biafra agitator in court as an indication that he may have been killed.

The statement reads:

“We are no longer comfortable with this development. We have enough grounds to suspect foul play.

“With the failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today without any cogent reason and coupled with the torture meted out to him since his abduction in Kenya, we are worried about the safety of our Leader.

“The failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today confirms our fear over the uncertainty concerning his health.

“Considering his deteriorating health condition since he was kidnapped and the refusal of DSS to grant him access to his personal physicians, it is possible that our Leader may have been killed.

“But we want the Fulani federal government to know that if anything should happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, they will hear from us.”

