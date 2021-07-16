IPOB gives media houses 24hrs to withdraw reports linking ESN with soldiers’ murder

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given some media houses in the country, a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw reports that members of its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), killed two soldiers in Enugu.

The ultimatum which was given by new Radio Biafra Director, Simon Ekpa, on Thursday, also warned the media houses of dire consequences if they do not withdraw the report and tender apologies to IPOB.

The media houses mentioned include the Guardian Newspaper, and Channels Television, among others.

Ekpa noted that the Guardian had published a rejoinder to the report but that he was not satisfied with the rejoinder and urged the newspaper to give IPOB an unreserved apology or they will face the group’s wrath.

The statement by Ekpa reads:

“We are giving Guardian Nigeria, Channel TV and other media houses that reported and alleged that ESN killed two soldiers yesterday in Enugu 24 hours to apologise to Biafrans, IPOB and ESN for that fake news and report.

“You have 24 hours to withdraw the fake report against ESN and IPOB or you will face the full wrath of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Guardian Nigeria has tried to withdraw their own report but it is not enough. Today, they are reporting gunmen while yesterday they reported it was ESN.

“Today’s rejoinder from Guardian Nigeria as can be seen from screenshots here after last night broadcast is not enough.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra Restoration.”

