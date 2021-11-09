IPOB gives Uzodinma three-week ultimatum to release detained members

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday gave the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, a three-week ultimatum to release its members arrested by security agents in the state.

In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group threatened to make the state ungovernable for the governor if fails to release its detained members by the end of November.

IPOB vowed to massively mobilise the people of the South-East against Uzodinma if he fails the demand within the time frame, noting that the governor cannot stop the agitation for the region’s freedom.

The statement read: “We, the global movement and family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader and prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to once again, put the world on notice over the incessant abduction of IPOB members in Imo State by the compromised Nigerian security agents supported by the Supreme Court Administrator in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

“We want to make it clear to Uzodinma and his co-travellers that IPOB never stops in Imo State because Imo State is one of the states in Biafra territory. Hope Uzodinma and his co-travellers and traitors are uninformed and cannot stop our agitation for freedom in Imo State.

“We are giving Uzodinma three weeks, until the end of November, to release our arrested members or he will face the weight of our wrath. We will make the state ungovernable for him and he will wish he never crossed our path.”

The separatist group also urged the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South-East political and religious leaders as well as pressure groups from the region to prevail on Uzodinma to release its detained members.

It added: “We call on Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo religious and political leaders, civil society groups, and women organisations to caution Hope Uzodinma and his co-travellers to discontinue this evil agenda. We have had enough of their wickedness against innocent Biafrans.

“We don’t want anybody to blame IPOB should we decide to react. Hope Uzodinma and the compromised security agents have done enough to innocent members of IPOB and ordinary citizens in Imo State.

“The continued arrest and abduction of innocent people in Imo State can no longer be tolerated. It’s very disturbing that these agents of darkness now move from house to house searching for anybody who is a supporter of Biafra agitation.

“Friends, family members, and associates of Hope Uzodinma must tell him to release those innocent Biafrans arrested unjustly in Imo State. We give him till the end of November 2021 to do so otherwise, he will be testing the will of the masses and our irrevocable resolve to restore Biafra.

“There is no justification for arresting peaceful agitators of Biafra whereas bandits and mass murderers are allowed to roam the streets freely. This hatred against the innocent must stop, arresting and killing innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN (Eastern Security Network) operatives must stop.”

