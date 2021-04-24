IPOB has valid concerns, but wrong methods —Gov Ikpeazu | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against using violent means towards airing their grievances at the Federal Government.

Ikpeazu raised this issue during an interview on Friday at the Osasu Igbinedion pan-African television studio in Abuja.

According to the governor, most of the issues tabled by the IPOB are valid concerns which should be tackled by the federal government, especially “issues of injustice, marginalisation and inequality, while buttressing that “any part of society has a right to begin to feel cheated or unwanted.”

Nonetheless, Ikpeazu registered his displeasure at the violent means being employed by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who also issued a death threat on all South-East governors.

Read also: Again, Gov Ikpeazu replies senator who called him a ‘drunkard’

“So, some of those things which Nnamdi said are valid. Some of us can see it. We cannot continue to hide behind a finger. But some of us do not subscribe to his style or strategy, because I do not understand where he is going and how he is going and when he plans to pull the break (-up) and what he wants to achieve.

“If I have a way of conveying my views to the leadership of that group, what I will say is that they should find a way to enter into conversation and let people know.

“I am under their fatwa now and some of my brother governors. They say, ‘If you see them, kill them.’” Ikpeazu stated.

The IPOB and the South-East Governors have been at loggerheads over the security situation in the region with the proscribed organisation threatening to deal with the executives over the formation of EBUBE AGU, a regional security outfit.

Join the conversation

Opinions