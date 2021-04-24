IPOB has valid concerns, but wrong methods —Gov Ikpeazu | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
IPOB has valid concerns, but wrong methods —Gov Ikpeazu
The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against using violent means towards airing their grievances at the Federal Government.
Ikpeazu raised this issue during an interview on Friday at the Osasu Igbinedion pan-African television studio in Abuja.
According to the governor, most of the issues tabled by the IPOB are valid concerns which should be tackled by the federal government, especially “issues of injustice, marginalisation and inequality, while buttressing that “any part of society has a right to begin to feel cheated or unwanted.”
Nonetheless, Ikpeazu registered his displeasure at the violent means being employed by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who also issued a death threat on all South-East governors.
Read also: Again, Gov Ikpeazu replies senator who called him a ‘drunkard’
“So, some of those things which Nnamdi said are valid. Some of us can see it. We cannot continue to hide behind a finger. But some of us do not subscribe to his style or strategy, because I do not understand where he is going and how he is going and when he plans to pull the break (-up) and what he wants to achieve.
“If I have a way of conveying my views to the leadership of that group, what I will say is that they should find a way to enter into conversation and let people know.
“I am under their fatwa now and some of my brother governors. They say, ‘If you see them, kill them.’” Ikpeazu stated.
The IPOB and the South-East Governors have been at loggerheads over the security situation in the region with the proscribed organisation threatening to deal with the executives over the formation of EBUBE AGU, a regional security outfit.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
Sports
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Iwobi benched as Leno howler gifts Everton crucial win at Arsenal
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates...
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...