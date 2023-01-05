IPOB insists Nigerian security operatives masking as ‘unknown gunmen’ in S’East

Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that Nigerian security agents are the “unknown gunmen” behind the killings of residents in the South-East region.

The Igbo separatist group in a statement on Thursday, alleged that operatives of various security agencies are the ones who have made the Igbo land unsafe while they carry out “wanton killing of people and displacement of communities.”

In the statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled ‘Nigerian security agencies are the unknown gunmen terrorising Igbo land’ IPOB said its superior intelligence unit was able to link the killings with Nigerian security agencies.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the massacring of Biafra citizens by the Nigerian government’s compromised security agencies, while deceiving the public that the killers are unknown gunmen and IPOB,” the statement reads

“Nigerian government and its compromised security agencies have made last year’s Christmas season a season of human harvest of killings, and displacement of peaceful Igbo communities.

“They target Igbo youths who returned home for Christmas for massacre just to portray Igbo land as unsafe. All the killings of Ndigbo and displacement of communities were done by Nigeria security agencies and government-sponsored Ebubeagu, which later blamed it on unknown gunmen and ESN operatives.

“Some security agencies recently went to a bar in Anambra village and murdered without mercy, about 50 youths who were celebrating New Year in their community and later claimed it was unknown gunmen.

“This is to tell you that the terrorists in Nigeria Army uniforms are responsible for all the killings in every community in Biafraland.

“Nigerian security agencies are the unknown gunmen terrorising Igbo land.

“We are calling the attention of the international community, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch Organisations, American Government, Russian Government, Germany Government, UK Government, United Nations Human Rights Organisations, Israeli Government, Canadian Government, French Government and all the Diplomatic Missions in Abuja to the ethnic cleansing agenda happening in Biafra land, particularly in Igbo land,” the Biafran agitators said.

This is not the first time the group is accusing the Nigerian security agencies of being behind killings in the region. The group had on previous occasions said the aim of the attacks was to give it a bad name by saying IPOB was behind the killings.

