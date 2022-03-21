IPOB is in no position to dictate to Gov. Soludo –Uche Mefor

Former Deputy-Leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Uche Mefor, has warned the group that it is in no position to dictate to the newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, insisting that the group has no option than to embrace dialogue being proposed by Soludo.

Soludo had, shortly after taking oath of office last week, sent an open invitation to IPOB, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and other agitating groups in the South-East region, to embrace dialogue as a way of resolving their grievances.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday, the group said it was willing to work with the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as long as he does not allow “himself to be used to oppress and persecute Biafrans.”

But in a response to the issues raised by IPOB, Mefor said they were in no position to tell Soludo what to do after they had accused the Governor of paying him (Mefor), N5bn to destroy the group in the past.

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, Mefor wrote:

“To you, IPOB-ESN, are you tired of your criminality, targeted assassinations of Igbo Biafrans? This is the soft landing that you need now or lose it for good——for you must get tired after the spirit of land must have finished dealing with all of you who supported this abomination and crimes against humanity against Igbo Biafrans (killing your brothers in the name of freedom).

“Isn’t it instructive that the same man, Prof Soludo, whom you lied and accused of giving Uche Mefor 5billion Naira to destroy IPOB is the same man that you are now shamelessly going back to and who will definitely lead a solution to stop you from your self-inflicted, self-inflicted destruction?

“So, you are now ready to work with politicians? But, of course, this is a fact that your leader, saviour and Messiah, Nnamdi Kanu, has been doing secretly and behind the scenes but unconsionably accusing innocent people of. What a hypocrisy!

“In the circumstances, you are drowning and obviously have no choice than to embrace dialogue or perish, so stop bragging, Emma Powerful.

“Finally, here is a test for you: if you know that all these useless, cowardly, delusional conditions you are thoughtlessly dishing out is not that of an empty vessel and that you are not drowning, please continue with your criminality and don’t embrace dialogue.

“Whether you like it or not, you must eventually come back to our position of imbibing human rights principles and democratic ethos (either by proxy or otherwise).”

