IPOB issues update of Kanu’s worsening medical condition

Again, IPOB raises the alarm, says Kanu has heart problem, nutrient deficiency

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been accused by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of withholding information about Nnamdi Kanu’s health.

The group claimed that it was revealed that Kanu was experiencing heart problems and nutrient deficiencies.

The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, issued a statement on Tuesday challenging the DSS to disprove them by allowing Kanu’s personal doctor to treat him.

The group also urged Nigerians to ignore statements made by one Adeyemi Olumide that Kanu’s health condition was normal, claiming that his claim was a cover up.

Powerful said, “A common sense question for the DSS is whether anyone is ever fine in their solitary confinement facility expecially someone they have refused a change of clothes, refused his praying shawl and denied access to his personal Doctor when they are fully aware that he has a health issue.

“If DSS claimed that MNK is adequately being taken care of and that IPOB and his lawyers are decieving the public for sympathy, they should allow unfiltered access to MNK’s personal physician to investigate his present health status.

“It is imperative to deliver this message to the public that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health condition is still deteriorating inside DSS solitary confinement as a result of poor or lack of medical attention and feeding.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has unresolved nutrient deficiency. He also has an ear and heart condition that requires urgent surgery. DSS should release MNK unconditionally as ordered by the court or take him to specialists for proper medical examination and treatment.

“Recruiting media dogs to attack IPOB, MNK, and his legal team will not exonerate them should anything bad happen to our leader”. Powerful said.

The group, as well as Kanu’s lawyers had previously raised similar concerns over Kanu’s health while under the DSS detention.

