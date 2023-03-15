Politics
IPOB issues update of Kanu’s worsening medical condition
Again, IPOB raises the alarm, says Kanu has heart problem, nutrient deficiency
The Department of State Services (DSS) has been accused by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of withholding information about Nnamdi Kanu’s health.
The group claimed that it was revealed that Kanu was experiencing heart problems and nutrient deficiencies.
The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, issued a statement on Tuesday challenging the DSS to disprove them by allowing Kanu’s personal doctor to treat him.
The group also urged Nigerians to ignore statements made by one Adeyemi Olumide that Kanu’s health condition was normal, claiming that his claim was a cover up.
Powerful said, “A common sense question for the DSS is whether anyone is ever fine in their solitary confinement facility expecially someone they have refused a change of clothes, refused his praying shawl and denied access to his personal Doctor when they are fully aware that he has a health issue.
READ ALSO:IPOB accuses Supreme Court of ‘deliberately’ obstructing Kanu from getting justice
“If DSS claimed that MNK is adequately being taken care of and that IPOB and his lawyers are decieving the public for sympathy, they should allow unfiltered access to MNK’s personal physician to investigate his present health status.
“It is imperative to deliver this message to the public that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health condition is still deteriorating inside DSS solitary confinement as a result of poor or lack of medical attention and feeding.
“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has unresolved nutrient deficiency. He also has an ear and heart condition that requires urgent surgery. DSS should release MNK unconditionally as ordered by the court or take him to specialists for proper medical examination and treatment.
“Recruiting media dogs to attack IPOB, MNK, and his legal team will not exonerate them should anything bad happen to our leader”. Powerful said.
The group, as well as Kanu’s lawyers had previously raised similar concerns over Kanu’s health while under the DSS detention.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...