IPOB, Kanu smart guys taking advantage of Igbos’ unhappiness with Nigeria —Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, a former Governor of Imo State, has accused the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and his group of taking advantage of the naivety and disenchantment of the South-East people against the Nigerian State.

Okorocha made this assertion on Tuesday during a live interview with AriseTV, while speaking on the issue of the secessionist agitation in the region.

The lawmaker noted that the issue was a very controversial one because most of the youths in the region were not secessionists, but angry Nigerians railing against the system which made them easy picking for IPOB’s agenda.

“The issue of IPOB is very controversial and they are the agitations of some young men seeking for relevance who even disrespected me during my tenure as a governor; I don’t see them as secessionists.

“They had been told that the rest of the country hates them. Nnamdi Kanu is a smart man who got this people to think as he wanted,” he said.

Okorocha further discussed the intricacies of zoning with respect to fairness over the emergence of an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

According to him, he does not believe in zoning since it is against the true spirit of democracy but the South-East should be given a fair chance at taking over the helm of affairs in the country.

“I believe in justice and this is lacking in our electoral system. We can’t be talking about zoning when it is a government for the people. We are a nation of multiplex peoples and out of the three major tribes, the Hausa and the Yorubas have been at the helm of affairs which is why there is a feeling of injustice.

“I am not in support of zoning because it is tinged in regionalism but it is only fair that the South-East have a clear shot at the Presidency but that is not a licence for Igbos to relax. You have to work for the Presidency but leaving the post open is tantamount to a neglect of the region.”

