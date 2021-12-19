IPOB labels Garba Shehu ‘king of falsehood’, warns him

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has labeled Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, as the ‘king of falsehood’ in Nigeria and warned him to “moderate his campaign of calumny against the group.”

The warning was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday by IPOB’S Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, faulting Shehu for consistently telling the “international community IPOB is a terrorist organisation.”

The statement insisted that the world did not need to be told who the real terrorists were in Nigeria, and cautioned Shehu to tell the world the truth for posterity sake.

The statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads in part:

“Following the frustration, self-pity and cluelessness of an irritant Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, again want to put the civilised countries on notice that Garba Shehu is displaying his annoying ignorance by calling on the international community to tag IPOB as a terror group.

“We understand that Garba Shehu has been going around the world lobbying and begging them to declare IPOB a terrorist group.

“But unfortunately for him, the world do not need to be told who terrorists are because they already know them.

“Garba Shehu has been messing himself and the APC administration around the world thinking that the Western world doesnt know what IPOB stands for since the formation of this great movement. The world knows that IPOB is for freedom of Biafra.

“Fulani terror groups have razed many communities in Nigeria today without his government challenging them.

“Fulanis have been the masterminds of every terrorist groups terrorising Nigeria today.

“IPOB operates in over 100 different countries and they know what IPOB stands for. None of those countries has ever declared us terrorists.

“Garba Shehu’s cry cannot change their conviction about IPOB. This crocodile cry is showing the world how complicit Garba Shehu and his government are towards the plights of the citizens in this hell called Nigeria.

“Garba Shehu and his co-travellers declared bandits terror groups to deceive the Western world so they can declare IPOB terrorist organisation.

“Unfortunately, the Western world knows them and how they were sponsoring Fulani terrorists to destroy many villages and communities and rename them Fulani commuunities.

“Garba Shehu should, instead of moving up and down to lobby for the declaration of IPOB as a terror group, call Western powers to help organise referendum for indigenous peoples in Nigeria to decide where they want to be – whether in Nigeria on stand on their own.

“He should stop making a jest of himself and Fulani people and his brother Buhari government, because the Western world know them more than they know themselves.

“The truth must set Biafra free because the civilised countries know cause of numerous deaths in Nigeria.”

