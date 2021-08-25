IPOB lacks power to order sit-at-home in Imo – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Wednesday the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) lacked the power to order the people of the state to stay at home.

Uzodinma, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said only the state government has the power to order the people to stay at home.

He added that the people of the state would not comply with the IPOB’s order.

The governor said: “IPOB is not a government in Imo State and cannot order people to sit at home. People who depend on their businesses to make their daily bread cannot afford to stay at home.

“Imo is relatively very calm now. People are going about their businesses without any molestation. The security agencies have risen to the occasion. And the new Imo is bubbling.

“To the extent of what I know on the sit-at-home order, even the people on their own called off the sit-at-home order. In Imo State, it is not being observed.

People are doing their businesses. Most people in Imo are businessmen and women who depend on their daily activities and income to feed their families. So, they cannot afford to sit at home idle and allow hunger to ravage the state.

“I came to meet the President. This is the opportunity to also brief him on the situation in my state, viz-a-viz operations, and activities on insecurity.

“The last time I spoke with you, I did tell you that part of my requests to Mr. President was to intervene on some ecological issues in the state. To the glory of God, Mr. President graciously approved it.

“As I speak to you, contracts for three erosion sites will be awarded any moment from now. And then Mr. President has also approved the release of funds for payment of the project to the contractors. So, it is a good one.”

