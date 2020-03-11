IPOB leader Kanu accuses South-East govs of aiding terrorists, claims 20 people murdered in Ebonyi

Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday claimed that South-East governors had been aiding and abetting “Fulani terrorists” attacks in the eastern region.

Kanu, who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), claimed that over 20 were recently killed in Ebonyi State by criminal herdsmen assisted by men in Nigeria Army uniform.

This was contained in a statement he signed himself and entitled “Igbo governors are aiding and abating Fulani terrorists across the East”.

The statement read, “On 10/03/2020 about 1430hrs at Ndegu Orie Umuoguduakpu community in Ohaukwu Local Govt Area of Ebonyi State. Armed terrorists camped at neighbouring Agila community Ado LGA of Benue State, numbering about thirty-five (35), some dressed in military uniform and supported by the soldiers who were already present in Umuoguduakpu village harassing people. These terrorists in collaboration with the Nigerian Army invaded the community and killed 20 persons.

“They include Fidelia Ali 0meh 70yrs, Helen Ali (f) 55yrs, Ogayi Ali 45yrs, James Eze 58 yrs, Eke Ajah (f) 75yrs, Idenyi Agbo 45yrs, Elizabeth obele(f) 65yrs, Ogah Oge 35yrs, Ogba Eze(f)65 yrs.

“Also, houses and farm produce storage facilities were burnt and destroyed during the attack. These terrorists and soldiers beheaded their Biafran victims in their trademark Jihadi style. They also destroyed Bethel Methodist Church at Umuoguduakpu.

READ ALSO: We did not banish Sanusi from Kano —AG

“Those that look up to governors across the east for protection can now see for themselves that Fulani caliphate are the ones in charge.”

Join the conversation

Opinions