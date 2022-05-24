IPOB leader, Kanu, laments carnage in S’East, orders end to ‘senseless’ killings

Detained leader of the outlawed Igno secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lamented the escalating cases of what he described as the “senseless killings going on in the South-East” region and has demanded an immediate stoppage to the carnage.

The IPOB leader who spoke from the Department of State Services (DSS), detention in Abuja where he is currently detained, expressed rage over the spate of bloodletting and insecurity in the South East.

Kanu who has been in the detention facility of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) on treasonable felony charges since he was arrested and extradited from Kenya back to the country, raised the concerns on Monday evening through his younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who visited him in detention, saying he was highly saddened by reports of killings across South-East by unknown gunmen who claim to be IPOB members.

Prince Kanu, while speaking with journalists after the visit, said the Biafran agitator was not happy with what was going on in the region and “does not believe in bloodshed and felt too bad that blood suckers had been on the prowl in the South-East almost unchallenged.”

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not happy with what is going on in Biafra land. He is sad with the senseless killings going on in the South-East region and wants it to stop immediately.

“He also wants all those behind the current killings in the South-East to be held accountable for their atrocities as Ndigbo are not known for cannibalism.

“Ochendo also demand the immediate release of Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie popularly known as ‘ Mama Biafra’.

“The septuagenarian was arrested during his (Kanu) last court appearance in Abuja on May 18. Kanu said that the woman had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

“He said the old woman committed no crime in coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court when she was arrested.

“In his words, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said” ‘I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall.. I demand that she be released because she commited no crime.

“She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her.'”

