IPOB leader, Kanu, mocks Buhari as Peru president resigns after death of protesters

November 16, 2020
BIAFRA: Kanu's trial to continue Oct 17
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari following the resignation of President Manuel Merino of Peru, after a violent protest claimed the lives of two people.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Kanu called out Buhari, asking him to follow the example of the Peru President and resign in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country last month, culminating in the loss of lives and properties in different parts of Nigeria.

“Peru President Merino resigns following street protests but in Nigeria, following #EndSARS protests, Nigeria president is either persecuting and freezing bank accounts of Nigerian youths or slaughtering them at #Obigbo and Nigerians are seemingly tolerating it,” Kanu wrote on his Twitter page.

Merino who was Peru’s President on an interim basis, threw in the towel on Sunday, November 16, after demonstrations calling for his removal turned violent, which led to a police crackdown that left at least two people dead and a dozen more wounded in the process.

 

