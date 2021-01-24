IPOB leader, Kanu, sends warning to Oyo CP over IGP’s order to arrest Sunday Igboho

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has advised the new Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko to resign over the order issued by the Inspector General of Police, to arrest popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Kanu in a statement issued on his Facebook page on Saturday said that Mrs Onadeko was strategically appointed to foment regional enmity as her new role comes at a time of tension between the indigenes of Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, and herdsmen.

He also sounded a note of warning to the new Oyo CP to ensure no harm befalls Igboho, otherwise, her family will face the might of IPOB.

Kanu wrote; “A warning to Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, the new Igbo Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command. You are an Igbo woman, so I expect you to be reasonable enough to know that Fulani IGP posted you to Oyo to superintend the arrest or possible killing of Yoruba youths in order to foment enmity between the East and the West at this critical juncture in the history of the liberation of all indigenous peoples across Nigeria, including you and your family.

“I will advice you to resign honourably from your position as a certain Yoruba CP did in Abia State when he declined to order men under his command to open fire on IPOB protesters.

“I am warning you not to do anything likely to jeopardise the safety or well-being of Sunday Ighoho otherwise you and your family will have the might of IPOB to contend with. The silly game you people always play in that #Zoo will no longer wash with us.

“Suddenly Fulani have realised that appointing an Igbo woman as Police Commissioner is a good thing because they want to use you. Nothing should happen to Ighoho,” he concluded.

