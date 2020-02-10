IPOB leader Kanu threatens to hunt down Police Commissioner’s children

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has vowed to hunt down the children of Abia Police Commissioner, Ene Okon should the police kill anyone during his father’s burial ceremony on February 14.

Kanu stated this in a Facebook post where he addressed the Abia police commissioner as Inspector Okon and attached his photo.

His post read, “If Inspector Okon and his commanders come to my father’s house to kill anyone on 14th February 2020 at my parents’ burial, we will hunt down their children.”

He was responding to an earlier statement by Inspector Okon, who threatened that his men would scatter the burial ceremony, should any member of the IPOB group be sighted near the late Kanu’s compound in Afaraukwu, where the burial would take place.

The police boss had said, “Do you think we will sit down here and allow IPOB to participate in the burial? Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too.

“I have already reached out to the traditional prime minister of Afaraukwu (Nnamdi Kanu’s community) and told him that if they want the burial to go smoothly and for police to give them security, they should tell IPOB not to go near the area not to talk of participating in the burial. If they fail to adhere to what we’ve told them, that means they do not want the burial to go on smoothly because we are going to scatter the place.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Ohanaeze talks tough, vows to protect Ndigbo land

“IPOB is proscribed by the Federal Government. I, as the Commissioner of Police in Abia cannot sit here and allow any proscribed group to operate anywhere in this state. I am saying this again for emphasis that there is no way police will allow a proscribed group to participate in the burial of the King and Queen of Afaraukwu simply because they are the parents of their acclaimed leader, we will not allow that and we cannot take anything for granted in the face of abundant intelligence on the threat by IPOB.

“If the burial committee writes to the police to provide security during the burial, we will oblige them on the condition that they will guarantee us that IPOB will never, ever be part of the burial, IPOB will never get near there, in fact, that IPOB will never, ever enter Umuahia. That police will not see any Biafra flag, IPOB insignia or IPOB member disguising as Jewish or Zionist Church members,” Okon was quoted saying.

Join the conversation

Opinions