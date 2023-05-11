IPOB leader, Kanu, to remain in detention, as S’Court moves appeal to Sept

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is to remain in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) till at least till September 14, 2023.

This is as the Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in an appeal filed by IPOB, against the verdict of the Appellate Court which stopped the release of the leader of the Igbo self-determination group.

Details coming

