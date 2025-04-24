IPOB leader, Kanu, urges US, EU to investigate alleged state-sponsored insecurity in South-East

The detained leader of proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has begged the the United States and the European Union to launch an independent investigation into allegations of ‘state-sponsored insecurity’ in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Kanu who made the call on Wednesday through a statement by his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, expressed grave concerns over what he described as the Nigerian government’s handling of security incidents in the region which he said are always skewed against the people of the region.

The incarcerated IPOB leader who made the call when he met with his legal team on Wednesday ahead of his upcoming trial on April 29, claimed there are strategic attempts by the Nigerian government to discredit the group by linking it to a series of recent violent raids in Imo and Anambra States.

Part of the statement shared on X reads:

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his legal team to address the Nigerian government’s alleged attempts to manipulate public opinion ahead of his trial on April 29, 2025.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu highlighted concerns over deliberate efforts to falsely link the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to fabricated raids in Imo and Anambra, describing these as state-sponsored tactics to deflect attention from global campaigns for his release.

“In response, Kanu has instructed his lawyers to formally engage the United States and the European Union to conduct an impartial investigation into the wave of state-sponsored insecurity in Southeast Nigeria.

“The legal team reiterated its commitment to what it described as a peaceful and lawful pursuit of justice. We remain committed to truth and justice,” Ejimakor stressed.

