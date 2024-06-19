IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reveals plan to negotiate with Nigerian govt for his release

The embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said he would seek negotiation with the Federal Government over his ongoing trial.

Kanu, who spoke through his lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, that he would seek the negotiation under Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

The Act states: “In any Proceeding In the court, the court may promote reconciliation among parties thereto and encourage and facilitate the amicable settlement thereof.”

Earlier at the resume sitting of the court on Wednesday, Ejimakor moved two applications brought before the court. The first application was to move form 49 and an application objecting to the jurisdiction of the court.

According to him, if the applications are denied, his client will move for the implementation of section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

Responding, counsel to the federal government, Adegboyega Awomolo told the court that he had earlier informed the defendant that he does not have the powers to negotiate on behalf of the Federal Government.

Awomolo also stated that the defendant should approach the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who has the power to negotiate on behalf of the government.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, in her response to the development, said the court was not a solicitor but to only hear cases.

Kanu has been in DSS custody since June 2021, after he was arrested in Kenya. Since his arrest, he has been facing terrorism-related charges levelled against him by the government.

