IPOB links Nwosu’s arrest to sponsors of unknown gunmen

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the recent arrest of the 2019 Governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, saying it was now clear who created unknown gunmen to demonise and implicate IPOB and ESN operatives.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, titled “Abduction of Uche Nwosu has exposed masterminds of insecurity in Imo state”, the group averred that Nwosu’s arrest on Sunday has once again vindicated the group.

“This is another vindication that IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are not responsible for the numerous attacks, abductions/kidnappings in Imo State contrary to false accusations and propaganda”, “But God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama, has exposed them this time around.

“It’s now transparently obvious to all who the masterminds of the abductions/ killings of many traditional rulers and religious leaders including politicians in Imo State and other parts of South East are.”

The group however added that no single individual can sponsor them as they have millions of family members home and abroad who sponsor the global movement.

“We have never hidden this fact because we are not a secret or terror organisation. IPOB is well grounded and we don’t need any Okorocha, Uche Nwosu or Hope Uzodinma or any politician for that matter to sponsor us. We have no dealings with corrupt politicians and people with questionable source of wealth”.

