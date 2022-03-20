IPOB lists dos and don’ts for Soludo to succeed as a governor

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has implored the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo to resist the evil machinations of devious politicians.

This was contained in a statement issued by Emma Powerful, the IPOB Spokesman on Sunday.

Powerful also warned the Anambra Governor against arresting, imprisoning, and killing its members in the state.

According to the group, this would be tantamount to repeating the mistakes of the former Governor, Willie Obiano who repeatedly arrested IPOB members over allegations of insecurity.

According to Powerful: “Anambra State governor Professor Charles C.Soludo in other to succeed must not take seriously those or anyone whether part of his government or not that will advice him to arrest, imprison, and kill IPOB family members in Anambra State because if he listens to those criminal political harlots, that will be the beginning of his failure as a governor.

READ ALSO: Southern governors congratulate Soludo

“We, therefore, advise Soludo to remain focused on his vision and mission and shun distractions and bad advice from evil politicians. He should not repeat the mistakes of his predecessor Willie Obiano, who allowed himself to be used by Fulani people to persecute our people.

“They killed our people at Nkpor in 2016 during our annual remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our freedom between 1967 and 1970, yet the Governor never asked questions.

“IPOB is a peaceful movement working hard to restore Biafra independence. We will never give up on our agitation until we are given a date for a referendum to decide our fate as a people.

“We are ready to work with anyone in Government who works for the interest and liberty of our people. Professor Charles Soludo is a seasoned technocrat and an accomplished Igbo who should use his wealth of knowledge to develop our land. We are willing to support him as long as he will not turn to be a willing instrument in the hands of our oppressors to persecute our people, especially Biafra agitators. We wish him success in office.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now