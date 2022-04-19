IPOB lists ‘unknown gunmen’ terrorising South-East, declares them wanted

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has exonerated itself from allegations of terrorism, killings, and other criminal activities in the South-East.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said it had uncovered the unknown gunmen or fake members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) causing mayhem in the region.

It listed the individuals as “One Nigeria,” “Sky from Umutanze” “2men from Umuna,” “Wasara,” “Commander from Amagu,” “Gezek,” “Akiriko Atta,” “No one,” “Double Lion” and “Uru.”

IPOB also declared the criminals wanted and promised monetary rewards for anybody with information on their hideouts.

The statement read: “These people mentioned above are behind the criminalities going-on in these communities including kidnapping, car snatching and rape.

“IPOB is hereby declaring them wanted, and anybody who can give useful information about them will get handsome reward.

READ ALSO: Troops kill suspected IPOB member in Imo

“These vampires are forcing the residents to buy them guns or give them money to continue with their barbaric activities.

“These are hoodlums recruited by corrupt politicians and security agencies to demonise IPOB, and now they are out of their control. They carry out this evil act right from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. daily.

“Again, the fake self-acclaimed ESN operatives terrorising Orlu province of our land should be brought to book. They are also part of the killings, kidnappings and rapes going on in that vicinity.

“These criminals mentioned have done a lot of damage to our people living in Orlu area of Imo State. IPOB has always told the public that the above-mentioned hoodlums are part of the criminalities going on in our land.

“No criminal should be allowed to demonise IPOB. These agents of darkness and their sponsors should be brought to book to pay for their atrocities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now