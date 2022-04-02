IPOB meets South-East monarchs, cancels sit-at-home

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called off its sit-at- home directive in the South-East to give room for peaceful dialogue with the Anambra State government.

This decision followed an appeal by the Anambra State government and traditional rulers to allow peace to reign, since discussions to address the insecurity had been activated by all stakeholders in the region.

The IPOB imposed a weekly sit-at-home order in the South-East last year in a bid to force the Federal Government to release Kanu, who is standing trial for an alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, confirmed the development during a one-day peace-building and security meeting on Saturday in Awka, the state capital.

He added that the decision to cancel the sit-at-home order was reached during a meeting between the group and the traditional rulers on Friday.

Achebe said: “The decision was reached after meeting with the group on Friday, April 1. It was agreed that a call for the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would be a step to restore peace in the South-East.”

He stressed that all IPOB members were instructed to put down their guns and embrace dialogue.

The monarch added: “We call on all who had taken the way of guns to put down their guns and take up the olive leaf from the government to better themselves.

“April 4 has been scheduled for prayers in the state seeking peace in the entire region.

“Igboland has lost so much in the economic and social development of the zone and we are tired of the situation and want peace.

“It is agreed that on Sunday, April 3, all churches will announce the IPOB decision to their faithful to come out on Monday 11:00 a.m. to their various churches to offer prayers to God for the restoration of peace and economic development.”

