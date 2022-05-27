IPOB mocks Umahi, says North will never give him presidential ticket

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to stop wasting the state’s money gunning for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the North would never give him the ticket.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Umahi denounced the IPOB struggle for the actualisation of the Biafran Republic when he said that Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra even if the republic is achieved.

“Even if there were to be Biafra, Ebonyi will not be part of Biafra. I have said it before and I will continue to say it,” Umahi had said while interacting with members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Abakilli on Sunday.

While responding to the comments in a statement on Friday, IPOB said the Governor was on a “wild goose chase for the seat of the President of Nigeria”, insisting that the “Fulani will not give him a ticket for the contest let alone allow him to become President of Nigeria.”

In the statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the Biafra group told Umahi that his comments against Ndigbo and bodies that speak for them in order to secure the APC presidential ticket will make his chances slimmer because even the “people who are influencing him to involve in alleged sabotaging activities against his own people will not trust him.”

In the statement titled, “Dave Umahi, Fulani will not give you presidential ticket let alone allow you to be president of Nigeria”, the group told Umahi to “stop wasting his time and money hoping that he will secure the APC presidential ticket.”

“The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fallacious and laughable statement credited to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

“For him to say that Ebonyi State is not part of Biafra land means that he is suffering from chronic delusion and mental paralysis.

“Who told him that he has the mandate of our people in Ebonyi State to decide for them? David Umahi at best can only vote as an individual during the referendum, and he is entitled to cast his vote for Nigeria for all we care, but we assure him that during the referendum his family members will vote for Biafra, not Nigeria.

“The governor of Ebonyi State in the person of Dave Umahi is on record lamenting the atrocities committed last year by Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen who attacked part of his state and murdered over 100 innocent citizens of the state.

“Now he is suddenly making a volte-face and suffering from amnesia and no longer has any recollection of his senses. Leaders our foot.

“Well, what else can you expect from a man who does not know his actual roots? Such statements from a very insecure man do not surprise or bother us in the least because we know where he is coming from and where he is irretrievably heading to.

“Any individual or politician who ridicules his people because of politics will certainly reap the reward of such misadventure and David Umahi will not be an exception.

“Every responsible Igbo man whether you like us or not, whether you like Nnamdi Kanu or not should thank CHUKWUOKIKEABIAMA for IPOB and our great leader Mazi Nnamdi.

“If not, the Fulani would have pursued governor Dave Umahi and his likes out from Ebonyi State and Biafran land since two years ago.”

