IPOB moves to lock down South-East as Buhari visits, Kanu appears in court

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has pronounced Tuesday, September 13, as a sit-at-home day in support for its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is scheduled for a court appearance.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Saturday, noting that IPOB was merely carrying out a previous command to lock down Biafraland on any day that its leader will appear in court in Abuja.

The group also insisted on a complete lockdown of the five South Eastern states due to Kanu’s court appearance and President Muhammad Buhari’s visit to Owerri, Imo State.

The statement read in part, “The global family and movement of the IPOB wishes to announce to the general public, especially Biafrans that Tuesday September 13, has been declared a day of civil action in the form of Sit-At-Home in Biafraland.

“The Tuesday’s civil action is very important for two reasons: First, our leader’s Appeal court hearing that was supposed to be on October 11 has been brought forward to September 13, 2022.

“As usual, we call on Biafrans and lovers of freedom to demonstrate our solidarity with our leader who is bearing our yoke in detention for over a year now.

“IPOB never issued a new directive to Biafrans, but is simply implementing an existing order to lock down Biafraland any day the our leader will appear in court at Abuja.

“It was based on such agreement with our leader that informed the suspension of the initial Mondays sit-at-home declared by IPOB leadership in August of 2021.

“It is imperative that our people understand this and go about their daily work and businesses on Monday and get prepared for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 because Biafraland will be locked down completely.

“Secondly, it has come to our knowledge that the Imo State Government has decided to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to Oweeri the Imo state capital Tuesday the 13th of September 2022 the very same day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in Court.

“There shall be a total lock down of the whole of Biafraland on Tuesday the 13th of September 2022. The Imposter Buhari cannot be coming to Imo State while he continues to detain our leader Mazi Nnamdi in the DSS custody.”

