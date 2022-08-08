IPOB names acting leader to stand in for detained Nnamdi Kanu

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has named the head of its Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, as its new acting leader.

The announcement which was made in a statement on Monday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated that Edoziem “would be acting pending when substantive leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in detention in the Department of State Services facility in Abuja, regains his freedom.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (DOS) headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem is at the helm of affairs of the Biafra movement. Whenever our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu comes out, he hands over the IPOB structure back to him,” the statement said.

“The DOS gives letters to our people for asylum and every government in the world accepts them and grants asylum to such asylum seekers, and they communicate with IPOB.

“Already, all diplomatic missions and countries of the world know about the Biafra agitation and they communicate with IPOB as the responsible authority that oversees the affairs of the Biafran people, be it nationally or internationally.”

The secessionist group claimed that it had legitimate and well-established institutions and a well-structured administrative hierarchy that oversaw the day-to-day running of its affairs even in the absence of Kanu.

