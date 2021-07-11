IPOB names Finland-based Simon Ekpa new Director of Radio Biafra to replace Kanu

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has named a Finland-based Immigration lawyer, Simon Ekpa, as the new Director of Radio Biafra in the wake of the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ebonyi State-born Ekpa who claims to be a Prince, took to his Facebook page on Saturday to post the news of his appointment, adding that the arrest of Kanu cannot create a vacuum and as such, he was coming on board to continue from where Kanu left.

Describing it as an honour to serve “the Biafra nation and lovers of freedom,” Ekpa wrote:

“Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on the 8th of July, 2021, directed that I, Simon Ekpa, should start broadcasting from Radio Biafra with immediate effect.

“I will serve with everything in me and I will double my effort in media, diplomacy, and otherwise, to the best interest of Biafra people.

“Let me categorically state that there is no vacuum in the leadership of IPOB, there is no vacuum in the position of director of Radio Biafra.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the Director of Radio Biafra and his directive is final as we maintain the command and control.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will continue to lead the struggle from where ever he is, be it in the prison, DSS custody, police detention or from Aso Rock detention.

“The directive of our leader that I should start broadcasting from Radio Biafra is to maintain the legacy and sustain the momentum of the movement, a task I accepted without hesitation because the situation requires extra ordinary media war to sustain, expose the impunity of the Nigeria State, to expose the genocide and end the enslavement of indigenous people in Nigeria in a different level.

“Whoever have issues with this should check him or herself. The directive of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not just a wish, it is an order.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration.”

By Isaac Dachen

