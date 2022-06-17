IPOB names people allegedly using its name for kidnap, criminal activities

The indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has revealed the names of those it says are criminal elements responsible for kidnappings in the South-East part of the country.

This was revealed in a statement signed on Thursday by Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesman.

The secessionist movement distanced itself from the said criminals, claiming that it was never a part of or responsible for the region’s continued insecurity and criminality.

Powerful further stated that the group was seeking to expose individuals responsible for the continuing criminal activities in the states of Anambra, Enugu, and Imo.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “In Abia State particularly, a certain Nkechi Kalu and her gang of about eight kidnap members operating between Abia State and Igweocha, Rivers State are not IPOB members, they and their activities should not be associated with ‘IPOB family’ membership.

“In Enugu State, a certain group of criminal elements turned themselves into enemies of the people, the names of their gang leaders are as follows; Chocho and Mazi Ejiofor; [they] are not IPOB members and anybody associating with them is a confirmed criminal.

“The above-named persons who were formerly IPOB members were expelled as a result of indiscipline and insubordination which is not tolerated by IPOB leadership.”

