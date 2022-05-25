IPOB, northern groups trade blames, warnings over alleged tribal killings

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday urged the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) from killing any Igbos, stating that they should not engage in a struggle that would last forever.

The group was responding to threats from the CNG to retaliate for the purported murder of their kin in the South-East.

Earlier, the CNG had issued a statement via its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, warning that the region would not remain passive in the face of repeated attacks on its people.

“The North will no longer remain passive under such deliberate and sustained attacks on its people and interests, and will henceforth be forced to react to every provocation and unwarranted violation.

“The North’s reticence in speaking out or taking action is not born of fear or ignorance of how to respond in kind and those who tempt us should know that the North is no longer going to turn the other cheek”, the CNG noted.

However, the IPOB responded through its National Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, who denied any involvement in the murder of a Hausa woman and her children on Saturday.

According to the group, the unfortunate incident was sponsored by Northern politicians whose aim is to scapegoat the organisation.

Powerful said, “We have many things in our hands to respond to this group called CNG because they are nonissue; we are expecting them to start killing in Nigeria and see our position.

“We remain peaceful in our pursuit for Biafra freedom and if they could not call the criminals they brought in our land and thinking we can run for them, they are jokers, let them start this fight and see what the end will look like.

“IPOB has nothing whatsoever to do with the death of a Hausa woman who was with her children on Sunday and we strongly condemn the dastard act by criminals sponsored by Northern politicians.

“Before they threatened us, they should, first of all, remove those terrorists and bandits transferred into Obinze barracks in Owerri, Imo State where they operate from and they were brought to kill and murder and blame it on peaceful IPOB and ESN.

“The ESN (Eastern Security Network) does not work like bandits and terrorists because we know what human blood represents. The killers of this woman and children were Fulani terrorists and jihadists they transferred into military barracks and want soldiers to protect them.

“They are sharing them with ID cards to operate and the world must ask the military why they were giving these terrorist cards for identification.

“The Army was giving them coverage, if these people kidnap, the military will provide them with a place they will keep their victims and bring someone who will receive ransom from victims relatives or family members.

“IPOB and ESN did not kill anybody talk of Hausa woman with children, it’s is an abomination to kill women, children, school children, and pregnant women. We are not like them who plucked out babies from Igbo pregnant women in 1966 and 1970.

“The type of killing going on in our land now is the type Fulani terrorists kill and type of beheading. There is no iota of truth in what they are saying that IPOB hates Hausas living in our territory.

“What IPOB is after are Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen who are raping our mothers, wives, and sisters in our bushes and forests.”

