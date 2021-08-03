IPOB opens account for ESN, solicits donations

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has opened a new account to solicit for donations and support for its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The former Director of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, said the account was open to all members of the group, its sympathizers and any interested Ndigbo both in Nigeria and the Diaspora to donate towards the payment of salaries and allowances of the ESN operatives and other ad-hoc staff.

A bank in the United States had last week blocked an account belonging to IPOB over alleged fraudulent transactions.

The Head of IPOB Directorate, Chika Edoziem, who announced the closure of the bank in a statement, said the development led to the delay in the payment of salaries to ESN operatives and other staff.

He revealed that IPOB legal department had directed that another account should be opened so their staff can get their salaries and allowances.

He said: “We received a message from the bank a few days ago after we complained that we could not gain access to the account. In reply, the bank sent a message that the account has been blocked after they noticed some fraudulent activities by some unauthorized people.

“IPOB is yet to determine those who originated the fraud report, but a new account has been directed to be opened by our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, through the legal department. When that is done successfully, those who are owed salaries will be paid immediately.”

But Ekpa announced the opening of the new account with a terse statement on the social media platform on Tuesday.

He wrote: “ESN worldwide Bank Account Details for your donation and support, we move!”

