IPOB praises Abia Court for N1bn compensation awarded to Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lauded the decision of an Abia State High Court to award a sum of N1billion in compensation to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu over the violation of his constitutional rights by the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful in the wake of the ruling by Justice Ben Anya.

Justice Anya had ordered the FG to pay N1billion to Kanu while issuing a public apology over his “illegal arrest.”

According to the IPOB, the ruling “has to some extent redeemed the image of the judiciary in Nigeria and we ask other judges handling IPOB matters to help salvage completely the battered image of the judiciary in Nigeria in the eyes of your global colleagues in the judiciary.”

An excerpt from the statement reads, “Following the victory judgment received yesterday January 19th 2022 in Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, we the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, commend the Presiding Judge for his courage to declare the infamous military invasion of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house illegal. We commend the court for granting justice to our leader at a time Nigerian judiciary is fast losing the confidence of the world due to compromised rulings by some corrupt judiciary officers.

READ ALSO: Abia Court tells Nigerian govt it has jurisdiction to hear Kanu’s suit

“We equally appreciate the efforts of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and his team of lawyers for securing true judgment in this matter.

“Since September 14th, 2017, when this atrocity was committed, no court in Nigeria has been brave enough to condemn the barbarity and brutality of the military until this judgment.”

Powerful further noted that the Court exposed the truth over critics who are against the agitation for the creation of a Biafran State.

“It is true that the award of N1billion damages can not equate or compensate for the enormous loss of life occasioned by that barbaric military action, however, the symbolism is very clear. The Umuahia High Court ruling exposed the truth about the goings-on to eliminate anybody found as a supporter and sympathizer of Biafra agitation.

“The judgment also vindicated our leader who never jumped bail contrary to the allegation but only escaped assassination by the military.

“The recent trump-up charges preferred against our leader Mazi Nnamdi are another indication that NIGERIA has nothing against him. The best thing for the Nigerian government and its security is to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally and redeem their image across the world because the world is watching what is going on in Nigeria. NIGERIA should give us a date for a referendum to ascertain whether or not our people want to continue with the so-called One NIGERIA.

“The only thing that can stop the agitation is the date for a referendum on the freedom for the people of Biafra. We will continue to win NIGERIA in every court,” the IPOB said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now