Politics
IPOB protests, petitions British embassy in Ireland over arrest of Kanu
Members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have staged a protest at the British Embassy in Ireland against the arrest and detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.
The peaceful protest on Friday, according to the Director of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, is to draw the attention of European countries to the plight of their leader and the travails of the Igbos in Nigeria.
The protest which was also aimed at the Amnesty International headquarters, saw the protesting IPOB members waving miniature Biafran flags and banners with inscriptions such as “Free Biafra now”, “We are not Nigerians, we are Biafrans”, “We need freedom from Nigeria”, etc.
Ekpa added that apart from the protest, the group also submitted a petition against the Nigerian government over what he described as the ‘Illegal kidnap and detention of Kanu.”
Read also: IPOB gives media houses 24hrs to withdraw reports linking ESN with soldiers’ murder
He added that the group has been consistent with its claims that Kanu was “kidnapped from Kenya with the connivance of the Kenyan authorities and brought back to Nigeria where he was hurriedly charged and clammed into illegal detention.”
“The purpose of the peaceful protest is to let the world know the travails of our indefatigable leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and what the Nigerian government has subjected Ndigbos to.
“Under the United Nations charter, it is not a crime to seek self-determination. We have always been peaceful in our agitations but the Janjaweed Fulani-run federal government of Nigeria has continued to victimise us. We are not Nigerians and we have made this clear,” he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....