IPOB protests, petitions British embassy in Ireland over arrest of Kanu

Members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have staged a protest at the British Embassy in Ireland against the arrest and detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

The peaceful protest on Friday, according to the Director of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa, is to draw the attention of European countries to the plight of their leader and the travails of the Igbos in Nigeria.

The protest which was also aimed at the Amnesty International headquarters, saw the protesting IPOB members waving miniature Biafran flags and banners with inscriptions such as “Free Biafra now”, “We are not Nigerians, we are Biafrans”, “We need freedom from Nigeria”, etc.

Ekpa added that apart from the protest, the group also submitted a petition against the Nigerian government over what he described as the ‘Illegal kidnap and detention of Kanu.”

He added that the group has been consistent with its claims that Kanu was “kidnapped from Kenya with the connivance of the Kenyan authorities and brought back to Nigeria where he was hurriedly charged and clammed into illegal detention.”

“The purpose of the peaceful protest is to let the world know the travails of our indefatigable leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and what the Nigerian government has subjected Ndigbos to.

“Under the United Nations charter, it is not a crime to seek self-determination. We have always been peaceful in our agitations but the Janjaweed Fulani-run federal government of Nigeria has continued to victimise us. We are not Nigerians and we have made this clear,” he added.

