IPOB raises the alarm, alleges terrorists’ ploy to attack churches in South-East

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday, issued a warning about probable attacks on Christians and non-Muslims in Biafra region by killer-herders and bandits.

The aim, according to the group, is to repeat the heinous episode in Owo, Ondo State, in which over 32 Christians were killed inside a church.

The pro-Biafra group claimed to have received intelligence from its “M-Branch” that bandits were planning attacks on churches, Christians, and their locations, and that Biafrans must be on the lookout to avoid the danger.

Emma Powerful, the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read, “We, the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra, ably led by our prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Kanu, deemed it necessary to once again alert the Christians and the general public that Fulani people have devised another means of attack against Christians, churches, and non-Muslims in Biafraland.

“The information contained in the intel received from our intelligence unit, “the M.Branch,” says the Nigerian government is transferring bandits and terrorists as ostensible Christians into the eastern region of Nigeria in readiness to replicate similar or deadlier terrorist act that was unleashed in Owo Catholic Church, Ondo State.

“We advise Christians and other religious leaders to sit up, be at alert and be security conscious as strange seeming worshippers of non-Igbo ethnicity would infiltrate their midst to commit havoc.

Read also:IPOB accuses security agencies, Ebubeagu of abduction, organ trafficking

“They must be on the lookout for Fulani-looking persons that may come to join them in pretence as converted Christians. Do not also be deceived into thinking that Fulanis don’t speak Igbo, dress like Igbo, and behave like indigenes, because, they do. So many of them were born and brought up in Igbo-land and they know, not just all nooks and crannies of the Igbo land, they also understand all events and their seasons.”

Furthermore, the IPOB detailed how the terrorists have infiltrated commercial cities like Aba, and others in Abia State, which led to an aborted crusade by Pastor Kumuyi.

Powerful noted that, “They parade themselves as having converted to Christianity and are being rejected by their Muslim families in the North, which for us is “tragedy waiting to happen.”

“They now attach Christian names to their names as religious tricks to have you accept them. Examples, are Emmanuel Kabiru Sule, Mathew Christian Shehu, John Lewis Katsina, and others.

“They tell very pathetic stories that touch the heart of people of conscience like the Igbos. Please, don’t allow them; they are terrorists and bandits. Christians in Biafraland should know that they are the next targets and they must take absolute security precautions as their plans are deadlier than can be imagined.

“All market leaders are advised to beef up their security because markets, where our people stay and do business, are another important target for Fulani bandits. They have encircled everywhere, but they will fail and nobody should entertain fear because IPOB/ESN is waiting for them. However, always be ready to take precautionary measures.”

