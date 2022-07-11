IPOB raises the alarm over alleged plans to attack Kanu in DSS detention

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to attack its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by men of the Department of States Services (DSS) while in the detention facility of the service.

IPOB, in a statement on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said its intelligence unit, M-Branch, uncovered the plot which it said was aimed at attacking its leader by DSS officials and make it look like it was the handiwork of its members on a mission to free him.

“We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate our earlier emphasis on the intended make-believe plan to attack the DSS facility in Abuja by already drawn-up stunt actors (the DSS agents) at the very location where our leader, Mazi Nnamdi, is incarcerated having successfully tested such plans with Kuje Prisons without consequences,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads.

“The plan was hatched by the Nigerian government with strategic and tactical input of the UK government. The reason for the UK and Nigeria’s alliance in such cowardice and evil plan is due to their disdain for allowing indigenous people across the world to enjoy freedom such as the British is enjoying Brexit from the European Union.

“This alliance perceives Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a stumbling block for their modern-day oppressive tendencies and, therefore, wants him dead, having tried several unsuccessful attempts in Afaraukwu, London, USA, Kenya, and even in Abuja for which Chukwu Okike Abiama had always proven himself.

“The IPOB intelligence unit, the M-Branch, intercepted this purported plan by Britain and Nigeria to stop Biafra agitation and freedom from Nigeria, and Nigeria and its allies have decided to replicate what they did in 1967-1970 and are still on the way to do it again against the innocent citizens of Biafra. The world should take note.

“The world should take note because if anything untoward happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS custody, nobody should blame IPOB for inevitable and uncontrollable boundless calamitous consequences that would befall anyone.

“Know that your silence hardens our conscience towards the pursuit of this great nation called Biafra. IPOB needs an unconditional release of our leader because there is no prison in the south that is safe for him. Therefore, we still need him released unconditionally to avoid dangerous terms IPOB may take against Nigeria.”

