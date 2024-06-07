IPOB rejects bill seeking additional state for South-East, demands referendum instead

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed a bill proposing the creation of additional states for the South-East region, insisting that a referendum on exit from Nigeria is the only acceptable solution.

The bill, which passed its first reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday, seeks to create Orlu State from parts of Imo, Abia, and Anambra states.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, argued in a statement, that creating more states in Igboland would only lead to increased confusion, hatred, and mismanagement.

He cited the existing states’ poor management and the rising cost of governance in Nigeria as reasons for their opposition.

Instead, IPOB demands a total referendum to determine whether the Igbo people wish to remain in Nigeria or seek independence.

Powerful emphasized that the creation of more states is not the solution, and that IPOB insists on total freedom for the Ndigbo.

The statement reads, “We don’t want more state in Igboland; creating more state in Igboland means creating more confusion and hatred among the Ndigbo. The already existing states have not been well managed by Nigeria and now they want to create more confusion.

“The cost of governance is increasing on a daily basis in Nigeria; certainly, the new state will not be well managed like others.

“Most of the existing states in the country are not viable and they want to add more confusion and problem.

“The creation of more states is not our problem. All we want is a total referendum to determine whether the Ndigbo would like to remain in Nigeria or not. The Ndigbo want total freedom and that is what we insist on.”

This development highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the South-East region’s political status and the quest for self-determination.

The bill’s sponsors, including Ikenga Ugochinyere, argue that the additional state would address the region’s marginalization and underrepresentation.

However, IPOB’s stance suggests that the creation of more states may not address the underlying issues driving the quest for independence.

