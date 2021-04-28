IPOB ‘renames’ Imo Govt House, two roads after late ESN commander, Ikonso | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
IPOB ‘renames’ Imo Govt House, two roads after late ESN commander, Ikonso
There was confusion in Imo state as the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has allegedly renamed the Imo State Government House, and two prominent roads in the state capital, Owerri.
The group renamed Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction respectively, in honour of the late commander of its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN), Ikonso Commander.
It would be recalled that security operatives comprising of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Security (DSS), on Saturday April 24, stormed the base of the group in Awomama village in Oru East Local Government Area of the state, killing Ikonso and six other members of the group.
Ripples Nigeria reported that IPOB while reacting to the death of the ESN commander accused the state governor, Hope Uzodima of colluding with the security operatives to murder Ikonso because he turned down the governor’s offer, to head the Ebubeagu security outfit set up by the South-East governors to combat crime in the region.
IPOB, in a statement on Wednesday, released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the decision was one of the ways its members and Biafrans globally wished to immortalise the fallen leader and his men.
READ ALSO: Stop protecting IPOB, they are terrorists, Northern Coalition warns UK
The statement read: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Biafrans worldwide ably led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to the world, our unanimous decision to rename the Imo State Government House, Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction after the late heroic Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) Ikonso, murdered in cold blood by security operatives.
“The affected places will henceforth be called Ikonso Government House, Ikonso Way and Ikonso Junction respectively. This is with immediate effect and compliance is required of all ministries and parastatals beginning from today, the 28th day of April 2021.
“This decision is one of the ways IPOB members and Biafrans all over the world have agreed to immortalise the name of our brave Ikonso and his men killed by security agents.
“We, therefore, expect maximum cooperation from relevant Government agencies, officials and the Imo State House of Assembly because we don’t know who this Douglas is that a road in Owerri was named but we know who Ikonso was.
“He defended Imo State with his life, for without him, most Imo indigenes would be in IDP camps by now courtesy of terrorists.”
Meanwhile, the government is yet to react to the development at the time of filing this report.
