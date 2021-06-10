IPOB renews resolve for creation of Biafra in wake of Buhari's arrest threats | Ripples Nigeria

In the wake of President Muhammadu Buhari’s threat to eliminate criminals unleashing mayhem in the South-East, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday reiterated its goal to ensure the actualisation of a Biafra Republic.

This was contained in a statement issued by IPOB’s National Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Thursday.

Powerful said the president’s threat would make IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) stronger.

He said, “They have been doing that before now, let me tell you threatening cannot change IPOB, he can stay in the Aso Rock threatening Nigerians but not IPOB and ESN.

“We like threats from anybody, it makes us stronger. Fulani terrorists and their leader’s threat can’t remove or change our resolve to restore Biafra freedom from Nigeria.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that Buhari, during an AriseTv interview, ordered the military and police to treat IPOB “in the language they understand”.

“These people are spread everywhere with businesses and everything. They know what they are talking about, anyways, we said we will treat them in a way they understand.

“We will organise the military and police to pursue them,” Buhari said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions