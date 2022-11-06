IPOB rules out disruption of political rallies in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports on a purported plan to disrupt political campaigns in the South-East.

The IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, who made the clarification in a statement on Sunday, said the group was not opposed to political rallies in the South-East.

He insisted that IPOB was not interested in the Nigerian elections.

The group released the statement a few days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced that its presidential campaign in the South-East would take on Monday.

The spokesman said: “No threat whatsoever because we have cancelled the non-existent Monday sit-at-home order since, but what the political parties should know is that there is insecurity in the South-East and nobody should blame IPOB for any eventuality.

“IPOB is not interested in their jamboree selection process called Nigerian election.

“They are free to do their campaign but what we will not accept is a situation where they will clash with their political opponents and they will now blame it on IPOB.”

