IPOB says DSS wants to ‘systematically’ kill Kanu, promises ‘unending war’

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has alleged that the Directorate of State Services (DSS) wants to kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in their detention camp in Abuja.

The group which made the claim in a statement on Sunday, said a situation where the DSS has refused to provide food and medications for Kanu is a “systematic” method of killing their leader.

The statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, noted that Kanu has heart problems and mineral deficiencies which require specialists’ attention, but lamented that the Nigerian government had refused to release him as ordered by the vourts so he could get adequate medical attention, while also preventing him access to his personal doctors.

“The Nigerian government has deliberately planned to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, who is illegally detained in DSS solitary confinement,” the IPOB statement said.

“Mazi KANU is battling heart problems and some mineral deficiencies which require medical specialists’ attention, but the Nigeria government have refused to release him as Nigerian courts ordered, nor have they allowed him access to his personal physicians.

“Instead, they have resorted to patronizing roadside pharmacies for his drug, which we see as a systematic and gradual diminishing and killing of his life and final elimination method.

“A few days ago, IPOB legal team members and a brother of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu visited him in the DSS custody where he informed them that DSS agents have not given him his prescription drugs for 9 days and more. Moreso, DSS hasn’t given him food for some days, claiming that they don’t have money for his food and drugs.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), therefore, call on the Nigeria government to release Mazi MAZI NNAMDI KANU immediately if they can’t afford his medications and food.

“IPOB is more than capable to provide for our Leader the best medical services in the world and can give him any food of his choice but it is their responsibility to ensure that he feeds well with good medical attention because they are illegally renditioned him. IPOB will not take it lightly with them if anything untoward happens to him. They cannot succeed in breaking him down.

“We in IPOB understand the recent actions of DSS as a plot to systematically diminish and finally kill Mazi Nnamdi KANU by starving him of his drugs and food.

“But we wish to remind the Nigerian government and all who are remotely interested in Nigeria to bear in mind that IPOB and in fact, Biafrans, will wage unending wars if anything untoward happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is not a threat but a promise that generations of Biafrans must keep even after Biafra Nation has been restored.”

