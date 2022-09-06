IPOB sets up judicial system, vows to arrest, prosecute people, security agents who commit crime in S’East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), says it has set up a judiciary system and will commence the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the South-East region.

The Biafra group which made the vow in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Tuesday, said since the security agencies have failed to checkmate criminals and criminality in the region, it had decided to take the bull by the horn and tackle the threat.

“We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership and command of our indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU, wish to state unequivocally and to all and sundry in Biafraland that IPOB will soon commence arrest and prosecution of the destructive elements in our society,” the statement said.

“This new initiative of IPOB is to prepare descent and responsive citizenry in preparation for the birth of a new nation of Biafra where law and order will be a norm. The new Nation of Biafra will soon emerged and nobody born of a woman can change or stop its coming.

“We are alerting everybody in Biafra land that IPOB will soon commence the arrest of defaulters and criminals and will detain and prosecute bad elements especially those criminals terrorizing, kidnapping for ransom and those snatching our people’s cars and those selling our lands.

“Very soon IPOB leadership will announce this new initiative and other terms and conditions that will follow. We warn anyone behind the criminalities going-on in the Eastern region to stay off.

“Even those in diaspora, if you commit any crime we will arrest you once you are found guilty or you may not come back home again.

“Don’t play with these orders because there is no country in the world that don’t arrest or judge their citizens and Biafra won’t be exception.

“Therefore, everyone should mind what they do in the Biafra territory or outside Biafra going forward. The game has changed and we will be doing what is needful as we wait for the final whistle to be blown.

“Let it be known to all persons residents in Biafra land (Biafrans and non-Biafrans) that this information is for you. Even if you’re a Security Officer, if you commit any crime in our land, we will arrest and prosecute you in line with IPOB judicial system. Therefore, be mindful of your actions because nothing will stop us not to arrest you if you commit any crime.”

