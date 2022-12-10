IPOB shades Ezeife, others over comments on Ekpa’s order

The sit-at-home order recently traced to the self-acclaimed leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has elicited a reaction from the leadership of the proscribed group.

This was as IPOB cautioned the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia and elder statesman Chukwuemeka Ezeife over their utterances concerning the leadership of the IPOB.

IPOB had distanced itself from the order issued by the Finland-based self-acclaimed leader of the group.

Emma Powerful in a statement issued on Friday said the group had only one leader in the person of Nnamdi Kanu and cautioned the duo to stop feigning ignorance about the real leader of the group.

He added fhat Ekpa was contracted to destroy IPOB mission.

READ ALSO:IPOB youth wing warns Simon Ekpa over sit-at-home order, dares him to step into Biafraland

The statement read: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable liberator, Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to caution the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia and chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife to stop claiming ignorance of who the Leader of IPOB is.

“If indeed he is the real Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Ezeife being who he is and unaware of who the IPOB leader is, they deserve not to occupy that position in Igboland. We warn Dr Alex Ogbonnia and Ezeife never to address the criminal residing in Finland as a former IPOB leader, or we will open a book of remembrance just for them. Mazi Nnamdi KANU remains IPOB leader worldwide and will remain so till Biafra is restored.

“It’s hypocritical that a man who claims to be Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze and an elder can also claim that they are not aware who has been the IPOB leader all this while.

“The criminal in Finland you are referring to has never been an IPOB member; he was contracted to come and destroy IPOB and Ndigbo and will never be IPOB member till Biafra comes.

“Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide should call these men to order if indeed they are Ndigbo and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Publicity Secretary or scribe and chieftain.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now