Politics
IPOB slams Edwin Clark, says betrayal, sabotage run in his DNA
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed Edwin Clark, an elder statesman in the Niger Delta, for saying the region was not part of Biafra.
The group said betrayal and sabotage run in Clark’s DNA, accusing him of working against the Igbos during the Biafran war in 1967, and against the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.
The elder statesman had during a recent interview on BBC Pidgin, said the oil-rich region was not part of Biafraland.
However, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Friday said the group was disappointed with Clark’s comments.
The statement read: “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has come across a statement credited to Edwin Clark during his BBC Pidgin English interview, where he said the Niger Delta is not part of Biafra.
“We are disappointed by such a statement coming from a supposed elder statesman like Edwin Clark.
“Though he betrayed Biafra during the war of 1967-1970 against his brothers and sisters, today, where is Edwin Clark in the scheme of things in Nigeria? Only the monthly salary the Fulani slave masters placed him for betraying his people then.
READ ALSO: Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; why no outrage over iniquity at NDDC?
“Biafra will come, Edwin Clark will fail in his betrayal. He can be getting salary from the enemy and on the blood of his people but he must know that he cannot stop Biafra with his inconsequential utterances.
“We know his job and his DNA is betrayal and sabotage even though he sabotaged his brother former President Goodluck Ebele Johnathan as president of Nigeria. He always takes sabotage and betrayal as norms.”
Also, the group argued that the likes of Edwin Clark were the reason Biafra was being treated as slaves in their domain, noting that a man at Edwin Clark’s age was not supposed to be economical with the truth or deceive the young generation because of parochial interest.
“It’s too appalling that Edwin Clark doesn’t know that those who own Biafra are those he referred to as South-South or Niger Delta as the Case may be. How suddenly Edwin Clark has forgotten that it was an Izon man who brought the name ‘Biafra’ to the table for approval which Ojukwu and his Eastern Consultative Assembly approved without hesitation or debate!”
