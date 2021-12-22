News
IPOB slams El-Rufai over comparison with bandits, accuses gov of genocide
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday criticized the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for comparing the group with bandits.
The governor had on Tuesday listed IPOB, Boko Haram, and bandits as the three major terror groups in Nigeria.
He also rejected the planned rehabilitation of repentant terrorists in the country.
However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB described El-Rufai’s remark as shameful.
The group also accused the governor of ethnic cleansing in the state.
The statement read: “We are the global movement and family of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Our attention has been drawn to the laughable and shameful statement of the midget of Kaduna State, Alhaji El- Rufai where he compared the peaceful IPOB global movement with Fulani terrorists and bandits rampaging Southern Kaduna.
READ ALSO: El-Rufai explains why Boko Haram, bandits can’t be treated like IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu
“It is not only provocative but a mischievous display of ignorance for El-Rufai to compare freedom seekers with bloodthirsty terrorists. El-Rufai should stop playing to the gallery. No amount of cover-ups can exonerate him from the ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna by Fulani bandits.
“He should cover his head in shame for admitting that he is paying the mass murderers in Kaduna State. He should know that he has a date at the ICC.
“We challenge him to mention any act of terror committed by IPOB. Our only crime against El Rufai and his fellow mass murderers is that we refused to allow FULANI bandits any breeding ground in Biafra land.
“Malam El-Rufai should swear by Allah that he knows nothing about the ongoing ethnic cleansing of non-Fulani communities in Southern Kaduna and re-naming of their towns to Fulani communities.”
